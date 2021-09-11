Richard Ed “Ricky” Buck, 70, of Beechmont, died Thursday, from COVID-19 in Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 19, 1951, in Ohio County. He was a proud Vietnam veteran serving three years in the Army. He loved wearing his Vietnam hat and people stopping to thank him for his service. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he went to work at Brown Badgett Coal Mines in Hopkins County. He then started his own business, Buck’s Land Improvement. He married Rosemary in 1994. He loved children. They adopted two within a few years, then started taking in foster children, having hosted 90 in their home. They then adopted four more children. With their children in church, Richard and Rosemary became co-leaders of the youth at Belton Beechmont Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Wallace, Lillian Wilson Wallace, Robert Ed Buck, and Myrtle Reid Buck; father Vernon Ed Buck; brother Vernon Earl Buck; and step-sons Chad Ebling and Billy Joe Ebling.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Jarvis Buck; mother, Lois Alieen Buck; daughters, Zanah (Brian) Shepherd, Heather Buck, Lillie (Ian) Arndell and Rose Marie Buck; sons, Hunter (Makala) Buck and Wyatt (Gabby) Buck; grandchildren, Kayden Shepherd and Arabella Marie Buck; sisters, Jewel Martine (Paul) Bain and Shannon (Bobby) Newberry; nephews, Dale (Judy) {span}Embry{/span} and Christopher Lee Hallum; nieces, Yvonne (Terry) Hale and Agusta Hallum; great-nephews, Tray Lynn Hallum, Lucas Hale and Logan Hale; great-niece, Sara (Trey) Lancaster; and great-great-niece, Ryleigh Lancaster.
Richard became patriarch of the Buck family in 1987 when his dad passed. Richard passes the title to Dale Embry with his passing.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Bro. Randall Watson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Rosemary requests no hugs and that everyone please wear a face mask. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented