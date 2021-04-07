LIVERMORE — Richard F. Edds, 73, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his home. He was born June 19, 1947, to the late Bertie and Kitty Burnett Edds and was married to Linda Burns. He was an activated member of the National Guard.
Richard received his bachelor’s degree from Brescia University and his M.A. and Rank 1 in administration from Western Kentucky University, starting his long career in local education. He started as a teacher at Livermore High School and McLean County High. Then, Richard was an administrator at Muhlenberg County and came back to retire as the director of special education of McLean County. During his career, he also took a break from education and worked at Peabody Coal Co. for a few years.
Richard was a former trustee and Sunday school teacher at Livermore United Methodist Church. One of his main interests was woodworking, which was one of his reasons for retiring. He was a man of many interests, including raising pigs, reading, music, Chess Club, German Club, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, ham radios, computers and especially Duplicate Bridge. Richard not only taught Bridge but was a Ruby Life Master and president of the Owensboro Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Ellistine Mundy, Chrystal Edds, Ina Houston and Faye Williams; and two brothers, Gene Ray Edds and Hugh David Edds.
Survivors include his wife of over 50 years, Linda Burns Edds; daughter Shirley Rose and Mike of Louisville; six step-grandchildren including, Jessica Thomasson and Collin of Louisville; nine step-great-grandchildren including, Jamal, Elijah, Amirrah and Victoria; sisters-in-law GayNell and Ondra Edds, both of Owensboro; nieces and nephews Valerie Persons, Rodney Edds (Kathy), Mark Edds (Melissa), Stephen Edds (Erin), Sherry Sparks, Rickey Williams and deceased David Edds (Sandy); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tony St. Clair officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Richard’s family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Richard’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Richard’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Richard F. Edds family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Educational Foundation for Excellence in McLean County, P.O. Box 245, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
The family would like to publicly thank the excellent medical care rendered by Drs. John Howard, Maheshwari, Prajapati, Muzoora and all of the staff at Owensboro Cancer Center.
Share your memories and photos of Richard at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented