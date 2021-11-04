Richard F. “Ricky” Rice Jr., 58, of Philpot, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He worked at Big River Rubber & Gasket for 40 years and was a member of Deanefield Baptist Church. Ricky was loved by everyone, well respected and a man of God. He liked to ride four-wheelers with his grandkids and enjoyed woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard F. Rice Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Angela Rice of Philpot; two daughters, Jessica Rice and Tara Ford, both of Owensboro; a son, Dylan (Jessica) Clark of Owensboro; his mother, Ruby Rice of Deanefield; grandchildren Aiden Willard, Edwin Ford and Oliver Bridges, all of Owensboro; sister Robin (James) Murphy of Hartford; brother Ray Allen (Jessie) Rice of Tell City, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Deanefield Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Ricky will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
