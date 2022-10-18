Richard G. Norris, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Wellington Parc. He was born December 28, 1935, in Stanley to the late Wilbur and Stella Boulware Norris. Richard retired from Beaver Dam Bank where he worked as a loan officer. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. Richard was Chairman of the Board for the Help Office. After retirement, he spent a lot of time with his church buddies and family. Richard was friends with many. He was an avid sports fan, especially for UK and the Cubs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carol Ann Norris; brothers, Robert W. Norris, George Earl Norris, and Wilbur “Buzz” Norris; and a sister, Ruth Norris Riley.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Val Norris and Fred Dana Norris; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Help Office of Owensboro, Inc., 1316 W. 4th St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
