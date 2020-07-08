CALHOUN — Richard H. Jones 84, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Richard Hancock Jones was born January 16, 1936 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Richard Louis and Helen Hancock Jones, was married to the former Josephine Peak until her death February 5, 1997 and was married to the former LaVonda Campbell August 8, 1997. Richard was a farmer and member of the Baptist Faith. He was a member and past president of the Kentucky Pork Producers and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. In addition to his parents and first wife, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Wayne Jones and by a stepson, Matt Harmon.
Survivors include his wife, LaVonda Jones; two sons, Richard J. Jones (Birgit) of St. Joseph and Andrew L. Jones of Livermore; two stepsons, Michael Harmon (Keira) of Ft. Hood, Texas and Mark Harmon (Lisa) of Calhoun; 11 grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren; a brother, Tony Jones (Larkin) of Calhoun; and three sisters, Judy Ayer (Bobby), Betsy Woosley (Johnny) both of Calhoun and Patricia Allen of Ft. Myers, Florida.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Dame officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Richard’s family.
Richard’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Share your memories and photos of Richard at muster
Commented