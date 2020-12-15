On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Richard H. Sommer passed peacefully at Wilson Health. He had health problems for several months.
He was born March 3, 1932, on a farm on SR66 between Minster and Ft. Loramie, Ohio, to Aloys H. (Sr.) and Marie E. (Bergman) Sommer. On Nov. 27, 1958, he married Mary Ann Ronnebaum at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma, Ohio. She died Aug. 3, 2011. Together they raised three children: Carol (Mark) Hipple, Sidney, Ohio, Kim (Mary) Sommer, Bloomington, Indiana, and Carl (Lisa) Sommer, Raleigh, North Carolina.
There are also six grandchildren: Joshua (Caroline) Hipple, Aaron Hipple, Leah Hipple, Sarah Hipple, John Sommer, and Hudson Sommer. There is one great-granddaughter, Georgia Hipple.
He is also survived by three siblings: Donald Sommer, Albert (Marilyn) Sommer, and Marilyn Heyne, sister-in-law Marilyn Sommer and brother-in-law Urban Bertke.
He is also survived by his special friend for several years, Donna Herbert.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings Aloys Sommer, Jr. and Dorothy Bertke, and in-laws Maryann Sommer, Giles and Eileen Ronnebaum.
In the early 1940’s Richard’s parents left the farm outside Ft. Loramie and moved the family to Kettlersville where they resided for about 60 years. Richard graduated from Anna High School in 1950. From 1953-1955 the Army provided employment for him where he was stationed near Washington, D.C. After being honorably discharged, he was encouraged by a local friend to attend college. He attended Ohio Northern University and graduated in 1957 with a BSME.
From 1958-1970 he was employed by STAAMCO in New Bremen. In 1971 the family moved to Owensboro, where he was employed by several different aluminum rolling mills. He was in charge of several expansion projects at their sites. While in Owensboro he served as Cubmaster for his sons’ Pack after nobody else volunteered despite never having been a Cub/Boy Scout himself.
In 1990, Richard and Mary Ann moved to Bowling Green. In 2003, they returned to Ohio, settling in Sidney.
Finally “retired”, Richard involved himself as an AARP Federal Income Tax volunteer, Ohio OSHIIP Part “D” volunteer, Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals, Sidney Vacant Properties Board, and the Holy Angels Choir. Until this past year he also traveled around Ohio and neighboring states providing inspections of containers for overseas shipments.
Richard was a current member of Holy Angel Parish in Sidney and the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. He was also a Life Member of Mechanical Engineers & Society Automotive Engineers. He was also a Professional Engineer.
Richard enjoyed working with wood and made several projects for his children and grandchildren including Bob the Builder toolboxes for a grandson’s birthday party guests one year. In his earlier years he also tinkered with his “cheap” cars to keep them running.
Burial will be at a later date at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Montezuma, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service is tentatively planned for June 2021 when hopefully Covid-19 restrictions will not be needed. Special charities dear to him include St. Jude Hospital and Boys Town.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
