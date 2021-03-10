Richard Jay Keown, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, after a short battle with cancer at the Heartford House. He was born Oct. 22, 1966, to Janet Curnell Cook and Herman Ray Curnell. Three years later, he was adopted by his parents, Michael Powers Keown and Bertha Keown Knight, who raised him until graduation in 1983 after attending Apollo High School.
Richard served in the U.S. Army before joining Millwright Local 1080, working until he became disabled. He loved going to the Owensboro Rifle and Pistol Club and the American Veterans Post 75 and making many friends. As a Christian and member of Church Alive, he served in the Pantry Ministry and loved being a part of the Church Security Team. Being 6-foot-8, he could never be missed by anyone. Richard loved his guns and rifles. Overall he wanted to enjoy life and said he had things he wanted to do. Most of all, he loved his kids.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents, JC and Marjorie Keown and William and Ilene Pinkston; aunts Starlee Menzel of Washington and Alice Curnutt of McKenzie, Tennessee; and great-grandmother Pearl Bartlett Crowe.
Surviving are three children, Kristen M. Keown of Rockport, Indiana, William J. Keown of Pittsburgh and Kelly J. Keown of Indianapolis; four siblings, William Clifford Keown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Anna Ilene Keown of Crestview, Florida, Linda Keown Chenault of Michigan and half brother Charles D. Hurst of Morgantown, North Carolina; stepfather William A. Knight of Owensboro; aunts Sandra Mattingly and Donna Pinkston of Lewisport; nephews and nieces; his father, Michael; and mothers Bertha and Janet.
Janet being found two years ago was a blessing to find and know.
Thanks to long-time friend Ron Carpenter of Rockport for assisting Richard as needed and to the staff of the hospital and the Heartford House. Thanks to his many friends who have shared their time with Richard. He enjoyed you all.
No visitation will be held, but a memorial service is in planning at Church Alive. In lieu of flowers, condolences and monetary donations to Church Alive (325 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301) will be accepted to assist family with his closure.
