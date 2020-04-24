CENTERTOWN — Richard Joesph Wells, 63, passed away April 22, 2020, at his home in Centertown. Ricky Joe was born Oct. 24, 1956, to the late Daniel Wells and Shirley Shoemaker of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He was a born-again Christian as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Ricky Joe had the utmost respect for his friends, always willing to lend a hand no matter what was being asked. Ricky Joe was an avid hunter. He loved being outdoors whether it was shooting his guns, bow or just working in his shop. He was a natural storyteller, he never met a stranger, and he was one of the most kindhearted people.
Ricky Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Daniel Wells Jr.
Ricky Joe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Mae Wells of Centertown; one daughter, Misty (Tim) Westerfield of Utica; one granddaughter, Rylan Westerfield; one grandson, Houston Westerfield; three sisters, Lynn (Jerry) Anthoney of St. Louis, Sherrie (Robert) Simms of St. Peters, Missouri, and Maria Lynn of Bloomfield, New Jersey; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Richard Joseph Wells Memorial Fund and may be mailed to William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Richard Joseph Wells by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
