Richard Justin “Tootie” “Dick” Clark, 81, passed away on March 13, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Whitesville to the late Cosmas “Dick” and Helen Clark. He was united in holy matrimony to Minnie Evelyn Russelburg on April 11, 1964, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville where they have been longtime and faithful parishioners.
Justin was a U.S. Army veteran that served with pride in Company D — 231st Armored Field Artillery Battalion, from September 1955 to September 1958. He utilized his skills as a carpenter to operate a successful construction business, Clark Bros. Construction Inc. and Richard J. Clark Construction, until his unofficial retirement. His enjoyments in life centered around activities that could be enjoyed with family and friends. Woodworking, barbecuing, fishing, walking, and visiting with his grandkids were among his favorites.
Justin is survived by his wife, their three children Mike (Laurie) Clark, Carrie Clark (Jay) Herring and Kevin (Suzanne) Clark; as well as four grandchildren that were his joy — Andrew Clark, Dustin McGruder, Emma Clark and Sam Clark.
He is further survived by his brothers, Curt Clark, of Channahon, Illinois, Joseph “Poodle” (Mary Jane) Clark, Frank Clark, and Kenny (Angie) Clark, of Owensboro, and Jamie (Peggy) Clark, of Whitesville.
Justin was preceded in death by siblings, Joann Clark, Patrick Clark, Clifton “Bud” Clark, Mary and Martin Barr, and Rita Russell and sisters-in-law, Eileen Clark and Susie Clark.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville. Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Cecil Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy, in lieu in flowers, may take the form of donations to Trinity High School (10510 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378) and/or Hospice of Western Kentucky-The Heartford House (2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303) in memory of Justin Clark.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
