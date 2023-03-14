Richard L. Hall, 82, of Whitesville, passed away Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 23, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Delbert and Effie Smith Hall. Richard retired from Premium Allied Tool where he served many years as a tool and die maker. He was a proud Navy veteran and served his country on the U.S.S. Saratoga. Richard was a firefighter in the Navy and a volunteer for the Pleasant Ridge Fire Department. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and dune buggy, as well as camping, fishing, and visiting with friends and family. Richard was best described as honest, loyal, and a great listener. He could fix anything and loved his family dearly.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Ellen Hall.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Oletta Kay Hall; his children, Amanda Hall (Joe Ward), Tabatha Hall, Carolyn (Robert) Naegele, and Steve (Shelly) Smith; his sister, Mary Jane (David) Goodman; his grandchildren, Dakota Baird, Terrell (Darlene) Crapps, Victoria (Josh) Ard, Sadie Hill, Alex Naegele, and Jennifer (Kayleigh) Taylor; five great-grandchildren; and his nephew, Jimmy (Kim) Heep, and their children, Skyler Heep and Keeley Robertson.
The memorial service will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Masonville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Hall family, care of Kay Hall, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Richard Hall may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented