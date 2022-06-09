Richard L. Hodges, 83, of Owensboro, passed away June 5, 2022, at his home, with his family at his side after battling cancer for several years. In the end, cancer never beat him; it was just time to go home.
Dick was born December 9, 1938, in Danville, Illinois to Perry R. Hodges and Paulina (Propes) Hodges. At an early age, the family moved to Lawrenceville, Illinois, where he attended Filmore Grade School and graduated from Bridgeport Township High School in 1957. He was a straight-A student and excelled on the baseball and basketball teams. Even later in life, he possessed a knock-down jump shot. Dick was an avid reader, enjoyed the outdoors, was a great billiards player, and was an animal lover that always had a dog at his side. As a kid, he was a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, until they moved to Los Angeles. Always rooting for the underdog, he spent the rest of his life as a diehard Chicago Cubs fan, finally getting to see them win the World Series in 2016. He was also a fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, and University of Kentucky basketball.
Dick was an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, from 1957 to 1965, serving in various posts in the U.S and Korea. After 40 years in banking, he retired as an Assistant Vice President from National City Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.
Dick could care less where you came from, how much money you had, or the color of your skin. He measured people by the content of their character and their actions, having no time for liars or thieves.
Preceding him in death were his parents and the loving mother that raised him, Daisy M. Hodges. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathleen A. Hodges, and three sisters, Patricia Wright, Linda Kugler, and Mary Bartlett.
Survivors include his two sons, Jeffrey Perry Hodges, and his wife, Jennifer, who was a very special daughter-in-law that he loved as his own, and Seth Richard Hodges, all of Owensboro; one brother, William Hodges, and wife, Diane; two sisters, Pam Heckler and her late husband, Glenn, and Joan Stevens and husband, Rodney; as well as his only grandchild, Jeff and Jennifer’s son, Ryan Wrigley Hodges, who he loved and was proud of.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to all the wonderful caregivers of Hospice of Western Kentucky. This is truly a special group of people.
Graveside services will be conducted at Zion Cemetery, south of Lawrenceville, Illinois at 1 p.m. CDT Monday, June 13, 2022, with military rites. There will be a gathering at the Zion United Methodist Church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Dick’s wishes were that any donations be given to a No-Kill Animal Shelter of the donor’s choice.
Emmons-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.
