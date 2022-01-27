Richard L. Laws, 85, of Owensboro, passed away on January 26, 2022. He was born on August 21, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Oswyn and Dorothy Williams Laws. Richard was an Air Force veteran and worked at Alcan as a machinist. He enjoyed shooting sports, hunting, fishing, and watching car racing.
Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby (Phyllis) Laws and children, Ricky S. (Genie) Laws and Kathy Laws.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Marilyn Clark Laws; children, Patty (John) Brooks, Dale (Tammy) Laws, and Darren (Thomas) Laws; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jimmy (Barbara) Laws, Yvonne (Morris) Dickson, Shirley (Morris) Hancock, Judy (Jack) Stoyell, Tommy (Brenda) Laws, Billy Laws, and David (Elisa) Laws.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
