LIVERMORE — Richard L. Smith, 69, of Livermore passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. The Gadson, Alabama native was born July 11, 1952, to the late John and Edith Smith. Richard received a B.A. from Auburn University and served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was employed and retired from Alabama Power after 30 years as a systems analyst. His faith in Christ was central to his life and expressed itself in service to others including many mission trips and being a part of the Peace Corps in Liberia. Richard was a quiet man who loved intimate family gatherings and was complemented by his devoted and outgoing wife. During their eight years of marriage, they spent their time and resources experiencing many places together. Richard was always a committed and vocal supporter of law enforcement.
Those who remain to honor and cherish his memory include his loving wife, Whitney Smith; sisters, Lisa Smith of Alabama and Sue (Bobby) Hunt of Pennsylvania; brother, David (Cathy) Smith of Georgia; stepchildren, Uriah (Tory) Johnson, Joshua (Jessica) Johnson, and Chara Carlisle; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
A graveside service with military honors followed by burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Condolences and memories for Richard’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
