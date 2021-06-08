CENTRAL CITY — Richard Larry Ray, 85, of Central City, Kentucky, local civic leader and businessman, left this earth Sunday. He fought fiercely to stay with his loved ones, as over the last five years had endured multiple hospitalizations and surgeries. He took his tenacity, courage, strength and love of winning into his adult life all the way to the end.
Richard Larry Ray was born to Elbert Cambridge Ray and his wife Ester (Cartwright) Ray in Central City on May 15, 1936. Larry attended Central City High School, graduating in 1954. During his high school years, Larry played on both the baseball and basketball teams. He and his basketball teammates enjoyed fame as the team that competed in the state tournament in 1954, with Larry being named as an outstanding contributing player all four years.
After graduation from high school, Larry joined the U.S. Air Force serving from 1954 to 1958. After completion of service to his country, Larry enrolled at Murray State University, majoring in accounting with a minor in journalism. Upon graduation he joined the Internal Revenue Service as an auditor located in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
In 1969, Larry opened his independent CPA practice on lower Broad Street in Central City. In 1975, Larry married the love of his life, Venita (Buchanan), with whom he spent 46 eventful and love-filled years. Together they raised three children, Darren, Jenny, and Lloyd Ray. Larry also made time to coach Little League baseball and Junior Pro basketball teams and served as President of both the Lions Club and the Central City Jaycees.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Elbert and Ester Ray; brothers “E.C.” Jr. Ray, Lloyd Benton Ray, and Willard Ray; and sisters Aldena Divens and Geraldine Sizemore.
Left behind to hold his memory as a precious treasure and to remember his smile, words of wisdom and his hugs are: his wife, Venita Ray; children, Darren (Tara) Ray of Pace, Florida, Jenny (Bryan) Arnold of Louisville, and Lloyd (Sarah) Ray of Central City; grandchildren: Kadin and Jace Ray; Dylan, Sophie and Gracie Arnold; Richard Cambridge Ray, Nicole (Brandon) Whitt and Jordan (Erika) Dukes; great-grandchildren: Lily and Abby McDonald, Benton and Joey Whitt, and Claire Dukes.
The celebration of Larry Ray’s life will be at Tucker Funeral Home on Wednesday at 2 p.m., with Rev. Chase Thompson officiating, assisted by Rev. Kevin Reed. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the service begins at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
