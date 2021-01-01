Richard Lee Wolfe, affectionately known as “Wolfie” or “Wolf Man,” 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation. Richard was born Oct. 24, 1945, in Goldendale, Washington, to the late James Walton and Gladys Mae Rosso Wolfe. Richard spent his entire adult life working hard and tirelessly for Commonwealth Aluminum, which later became Aleris, where he retired after 32 years.
A quiet man, Richard obtained all the positive qualities that came with a listener — attentive, encouraging, supportive and caring. Unbeknownst to many, Richard traveled across the U.S., winning award after award for his car builds. When his plant in Washington shut down, he adventurously meandered to Owensboro to lay roots.
Although he kept his circle rather tight, if you were in, you were “in.” He embodied a sense of loyalty like none other, which was truly showcased when he married his late wife, Lois Morris Wolfe, and adopting an ever-growing family.
Aside from his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Morris Wolfe, who passed away Oct. 29, 2016; a brother, Roger Wolfe, in 1967; and a grandson, Timothy Richeson, in 1994.
Those left to cherish Wolf Man’s memory are his stepchildren, Steve (Valerie) Morris, Cathy (Mike) Richeson, Anna (Ron) Weber and Keith (Jennifer) Morris, all of Owensboro; grandchildren Derek Sumner, Aaron Morris, Casey Richeson, Eric Sumner, Nathan Morris, John Morris, Ethan Morris, Dana Brown and Kristi Brown; 14 great-grandchildren; and many friends he met and experienced life with along the way.
Services will be noon Saturday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will take place 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends who wish to honor Richard at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Richard.
