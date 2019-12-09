ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Richard Lewis "Dick" James, 79, of Rockport, Indiana passed away on Friday, Dec.r 6, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Dick had been a truck driver. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lillian James; children, Mike James, and Kathy Mason; siblings, Genell Kanzler and Sandy Tullis.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: St. Peter's United Church of Christ Cemetery, Lamar, Indiana.
Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions: the American Heart Association and Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
