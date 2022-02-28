GREENVILLE — Richard Lynn Gregory, 58, of Greenville died on February 26, 2022 at 2:11 a.m. at his residence. He was a truck driver for Powell Trucking.
Survivors include his daughter Terri Lynn (Justin) Garland; mother, Paula Hancock; sisters, Tamela Michelle Gregory, Ami Lynn Vincent, and Jacqueline Renee Fuller; and brother, James Brian Hancock,
Service:1 p.m. Thursday March 3, 2022 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Thursday March 3, 2022 at the funeral home.
