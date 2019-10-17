BEAVER DAM – Richard M. Knight Sr., 64, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his family at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 10, 1955, in Beaver Dam to Elvira Cummings Knight and the late John M. Knight. Richard enjoyed his time as a sound technician and was very skillful in creating, building and repairing almost anything. He loved to fly drones and rockets. Richard was a member of Long View Baptist Church in Beaver Dam and attended Bridgepointe Church in Owensboro. He served in the United States Army.
Aside from his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ananias and Eva Cummings and paternal grandparents, John and Dora Knight.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Elvira Knight; fiancé Donna Charlene Ferrell; three children, Kandi (Michael) Martin, Richard M. Knight Jr. and Wanda Ferguson; eight grandchildren, Blake, Devin, Molly, Jackson, James, Cody, Macaila and Starla; two sisters, Linda L. Duke and Brenda (Larry) Johnson; nephew Kory (Kristen) Johnson and great-nephew Lincoln Fox Johnson.
The family would like to thank Linda, Richard’s sister, for the wonderful care she has provided to him over the past two and a half years. She has always been there to support him for every doctor's appointment, and every chemo and radiation treatment to his last breath.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Steve Cripps officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Richard’s family from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Per Richard’s request, please dress casual for his services.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Richard M. Knight Sr. by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
