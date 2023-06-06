BOWLING GREEN — Richard Oswald Chinn, 83, of Bowling Green, formerly of Maceo, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 16, 1939, in McHenry to the late Roy Oswald Chinn and Electa Barnard Chinn. Richard graduated from Owensboro High School and later completed his education with a masters in electrical engineering at the University of Kentucky. Mr. Chinn was a veteran who served his country for three years in the United States Navy. He was a licensed professional engineer that started his career at McDonald Aircraft in St. Louis, Missouri, and he later retired from General Electric/M.P.D. in 2000.
Richard enjoyed traveling, biking, hiking, and running. He loved spending time with his family and was especially proud of his grandsons. Mr. Chinn formerly attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Chinn Canfield.
Mr. Chinn leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Deloris Vertrees Chinn; children, Robert Oswald (Angie) Chinn of Morgantown, Linda Chinn (James) Heady of Bowling Green, and Pamela Chinn (Chuck) Haggard of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Eric Samuel Heady and Eli Benjamin Heady; and three step-grandchildren, Kyle, Tesha (Hunter), and Terra (Jared).
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations payable to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
