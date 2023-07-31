Richard Paul Collinsworth, 76, of Owensboro, KY, passed away into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father, Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home in Owensboro. Richard was born on Sept. 8, 1946, in Mattoon, IL, to the late James Collinsworth and Cletta B. Collinsworth Dick (Curtis). He was married to Rita Faye Collinsworth on Feb. 2, 1989.
He attended Greater Vision Baptist Church. He served in the Army and received medals for national defense service and sharpshooter rifle, he drove for Coca-Cola, owned his own axle business, his own insurance agency, “The Agency for Senior Citizens” in Owensboro, and was known to everyone as the “Clockman.”
Richard’s hobbies were watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys and playing fantasy baseball and football with his friends. He loved his family, God, and his country. He loved when his family gathered together and his 14 grandchildren were the apples of his eye.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, James Collinsworth; and sister, Jeanette Carol Collinsworth.
Survivors include his wife, Rita F. Collinsworth of 34 years; his five children, Rikki L. Arnold (Adam), Michael E. Hollingsworth, Shannon E. Simon (Paul), Karen E. Baker (Josh), all of Owensboro, and Christy R. Lolley of Murfreesboro, TN; 14 grandchildren, Justin Hollingsworth (Mary), Michael Hollingsworth III, Aubrey Hollingsworth, Trenton Simon, Ivan Arnold, Sean Simon, Isaiah Arnold, Madisson Simon, Grayson Baker, Emmalynn Simon, Isla Baker, Megan Lolley, Shaun Lolley, and Kaitlin Lolley; four great-grandchildren, Allie Lolley, Phoenix Lolley, Joey Lolley, and Jamie Lolley; and two sisters, Linda Collinsworth of Urbana, IL and Betty McDonald (Mik) of Decatur, IL.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Scott Griffin officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Cancer Institute, Building 31, Room 11A-16, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892.
