HARTFORD — Richard Phillips, 73, went to his heavenly home Friday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Robbinsville, North Carolina on June 13, 1948, son of the late Otis and Mae Stratton Phillips.
He had worked on pipeline construction and strip mines, was a member of McGrady Creek Missionary Baptist Church and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and J.B. Phillips; sisters, Frances Newcom and Hazel Driver.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Caryn Sellers Phillips; daughter, Kendra Phillips Radcliff; grandchildren, Kamden and Kyler Radcliff; nieces and nephews; and best friend, Tim Moody.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
