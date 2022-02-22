GREENVILLE — Richard Powell “Dick” Countzler, 93, of Greenville passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Dick was born December 31, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Reginald Powell Countzler and Jenny Taylor Countzler. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1947 and Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. While at Howard College, Dick met Martha Jean Rose of Elizabethton, Tennessee, who was also a pharmacy student at Howard College and graduated in 1951. Dick and Martha were married December 28, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Elizabethton. Following graduation from Howard College, Dick entered the U.S. Army where he served as a Pharmacist at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from 1952 — 1954. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, he worked as a pharmacist at Robard’s Drugs in Madisonville, Kentucky. Dick and Martha moved to Greenville, Kentucky, where he became co-owner of Countzler’s Drug Store with his father and brother. He retired in 1992.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Martha in 2011, his daughter, Susan Countzler Carey in 2004, son-in-law, Brad Carey in 2017, brother, Eddie Countzler in 2010 and sister-in-law, Mildred Countzler in 2008.
Dick was an active member of Greenville United Methodist Church where he served in many roles and leadership capacities until his death. He was a founding member of Habitat for Humanity of Muhlenberg County and active in the Celebrate Recovery and Great Banquet ministries. He was active in his community serving on the Greenville School Board, a board member of First State Bank and Old National Bank, and the Evergreen Cemetery board.
Dick is survived by his son, John (Sandy) Countzler of Houston, Texas; daughter, Anne (David) McKnight of Durham, North Carolina; granddaughter, Beth (Rodney) Morrow and great-granddaughter, Adelaide Morrow of Houston, Texas; grandson, Brian Bradley of Owensboro, Kentucky. He is also survived by his stepmother, Nancy Countzler and sisters, Stacy Countzler Warren and Suzie Countzler (Richard Piper) all of Greenville, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Greenville United Methodist Church, 144 North Main Street, Greenville, with visitation in the church sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. Barry Robinson and the Rev. Brent Waltrip will be conducting the service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville with military honors. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Boggess, Ron Dockery, Leon Gibbons, John Lovell, and Clyde Stovall. Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Greenville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Greenville, Kentucky, 42345, or New Creation Grace Home,
P.O. Box 621, Greenville, Kentucky 42345.
The family would like to thank caregivers Ashlee, Joy, Pam, Robin, Sharon, and Tammy as well as the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky for their care and support of Dick while at home.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at garys
Commented