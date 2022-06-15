Richard “Rich” Ernest Matthews, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest in Owensboro.
Rich spent the majority of his life in Highland Park, Illinois where he lived with the love of his life, Ann Matthews, his wife of 45 years. Together they raised their beautiful daughter, Kelly, who he adored.
Rich had a deep passion for two things, his family and his guitar. Rich grew up with his father, Ernest Matthews, mother, Louise, and brother, Scott, where he developed a deep love of music and playing guitar. He attended New Trier East High School, served in the USAF, and studied classical guitar at DePaul and Roosevelt University. Rich played professionally and taught throughout the Chicago area.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Rich, good company, meaningful conversations, listening to classical guitar music, a nice glass of wine, reading a good book, watching tennis, caring for his dogs, practicing guitar, and playing in England at the Dillington Guitar Festival, but, most importantly, he was devoted to his wife and daughter. His love for family and music will live forever in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Ernest Matthews of Glenview, Illinois.
Rich is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Kelly, and son-in-law, Aaron (Klausing); grandsons, Connor and Milo (Klausing); brother, Scott (Mary Ellen) Matthews; niece, Carly Matthews; nephews, Wesley (Vivi) and Keith Matthews; and great-nieces and nephews, Owen, Erin, Eva, and Oliver Matthews.
Anyone who wishes to honor Rich’s memory is welcome to contribute to his grandsons’ college fund via https://gofund.me/dbfe2ec0.
Memorial services are pending. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
