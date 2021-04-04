COLUMBUS, Ind. — Richard “Rick” E. Weafer Jr., 57, of Columbus, Indiana, passed from this life at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home.
Rick was born June 9, 1963, in Owensboro, the son of Richard “Dick” E. Weafer Sr. and Lillian P. Payne Weafer Jarboe Gentry. On Sept. 28, 1985, in Owensboro, he married Dorothy “Dee” L. Boling.
Rick was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He worked in the banking industry for 32 years, beginning his career at Citizens State Bank and Bank One in Owensboro; he then went on to Irwin Union Bank in Columbus, Indiana, First Financial in Cincinnati, Main Source in Greensburg, Indiana, and First Financial in Greensburg, Indiana, and Columbus, Indiana. Most of his time in banking, he served as an operations manager and went into IT in process automation.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick” E. Weafer Sr. and stepfather, Raymond Jarboe.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dee” L. Weafer of Columbus, Indiana; mother and stepfather Lillian P. and Norman Gentry of Owensboro; children Amanda L. (Matt) Trevey of Richmond, Texas, Misty L. (Rich) McQueary of Columbus, Indiana, and Richard “Richie” E. (Alice) Weafer III of Columbus, Indiana; grandchildren Olivia R. Trevey, Liam A. Trevey, Zoey M. Trevey, Richard “Ricky” E. Weafer IV and Makenzie G. Weafer; siblings Lucy (Jerry) Goetz, Jimi (Dixie) Weafer, Steve Weafer, Dennis (Pam) Weafer, Janice Baker, Barbara (Joe) Cecil, Mike (Sharon) Weafer and Reenee (Vince) Fogle; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church with Father Chris Wadelton officiating. Burial will follow at Garland Brook Cemetery. Family and friends may call for visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street and also from 9 a.m. to time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. The Rosary recitation will be 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
We do ask that visitors follow the social distancing guidelines once inside the funeral home and the church and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be given through the funeral home in memory of Mr. Weafer to the American Cancer Society or St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.
