Richard “Rick” Estil Ambs, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 14, 1953 in Owensboro to the late Martin and Betty Ambs. He worked at Specialty Food Group. Rick was a kind and generous person who was loved by everyone. He will be missed greatly by all who know him.
He was proceeded in death by a brother, Mike Ambs of Texas.
Survivors include his fiance, Cindy Phillips, and aunts and uncles, Katie McCollom of Hopkinsville, Cathryn Wigginton of Owensboro, Jane Ransom of Cox’s Creek, Jim Greenwell of Virginia, and Wayne Greenwell of Owensboro.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
