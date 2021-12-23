Richard “Rick” Keller Jr., 65, of Owensboro, went to meet his Higher Power on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his home after a hard-fought battle with alcoholism. Rick was born Nov. 17, 1956, to the late Richard Keller Sr. and Evelyn Keller in Pittsburgh. He was a lifelong, devout Steelers fan who bled black and gold through and through.
Rick retired after spending nearly 50 years as a flooring contractor. He was also a friend of Bill W. for 30 years. Rick and his family will be forever grateful to the many brothers and sisters he met along the way. He helped many on their own journeys but ultimately could no longer help himself. We loved him anyways.
He made sure to pass on his love for chipped ham and all things Steeler Nation to his daughters and grandsons by spending every Sunday screaming at the TV, rubbing the Troll doll, giving whammies in the tight spots, with Terrible Towels in hand. (It’s only weird if it doesn’t work, right?)
He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Keller-Bratcher, Sarah Keller and Bailey Keller, all from Owensboro; grandsons Dylan Asher Bratcher and William Richard Bratcher; sisters Diane Wells (Steve) of Loudon, Tennessee, and Joyce Berry of Pittsburgh; along with several beloved cousins; he also leaves behind his faithful companion, his dog, Ebby T.
Services will be private at a later time. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent De Paul Western Kentucky Tornado Victim Fund or a charity of your choice.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
