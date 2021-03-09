Richard “Rick” Wayland Horton, 64, of Owensboro, passed away on March 6, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born on Feb. 12, 1957, to the late Wayland A. Horton and Mary Glendola McDaniel Helm. Rick was of the Baptist faith. Rick was disabled from Multiple Sclerosis for most of his life. He entered the Marine Corps in June of 1976 and was honorably discharged September of 1976 because of his MS. He was a huge UK basketball fan. He loved fishing, bingo, dancing, singing and playing poker. Rick was a loving dad and granddad.
Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 13 years, Cyndi Richardson Horton; his son, Michael Horton, of Owensboro; daughters, Christy Bradfield (Ashley), of Owensboro and Danielle Horton, of Bowling Green; brothers, Terry Horton (Donna), of Oklahoma, Cliff Casteel (Debbie Nicks), of Oklahoma, and Todd Horton, of Indiana; sister, Kim Thueson (Mark), of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Ethan Bradfield, of Bowling Green and Piper Bradfield, of Owensboro and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, and will be livestreamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Rick Horton Memorial Fund. The number of those attending the service shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence & donations may be made at www.davis
