Richard “Ricky” Freels, 71, of Maceo, passed away February 22, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 4, 1950, in Daviess County, to the late James and Virginia Freels. Ricky was a talented mechanic, skilled in lawn care, and enjoyed tending to his cattle (LOL); he was truly a jack of all trades. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and had never met a stranger. Ricky adored spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Scotty Freels; his brother-in-law, Dale Greenwell; and his father-in-law, Richard Greenwell.
Ricky is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Marlene Greenwell Freels; his children, Wendy (Tom) Delp and Brad (Abbey) Freels; his grandchildren, Noah Delp, Natalie Delp, Bailey (Brittney) Freels, Chandler Freels, and Brianna Freels; his mother-in-law, Betty Greenwell; his brothers, Ronnie (Joanna) Freels and Bobby (Alice) Freels; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The family of Ricky Freels would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Maheshwari and all of the staff at the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, as well as the Moore family for their friendship over the years.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ricky Freels may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
