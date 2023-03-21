Richard Robert “Dick” Yerington, 68, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky with his family by his side. Dick was born Mar. 7, 1955, in Iowa City, Iowa, the third of four children born to the late Robert and Shirley Cox Yerington. Dick served six years in the military, in the U.S. Air Force, the Air National Guard, and the Army National Guard. He used his G.I. Bill benefits to earn his A.A., A.S., and B.A. degrees over the course of ten years while working full-time and raising a young family. He held many positions over the years from farm laborer to director of manufacturing. His passion was manufacturing and he credits his work success to two of his supervisors, Ted McMillan and Bill Glover.
Dick was a member of First Christian Church. His beautiful faith helped him remain positive throughout his eight-and-a-half-year battle with stage four aggressive prostate cancer. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. Two of his favorite memories included watching the Packers play, in Pittsburgh in 2017 with his stepsons, and in 2021 in Green Bay with his daughters.
Dick was very loved by many. He had many gifts, a great sense of humor, a sharp mind, and a kind heart. Being surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren, was his favorite place to be.
In addition to his beloved parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Grover and Elizabeth Cox.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of nearly 25 years, Mary Cox Yerington; daughters, Tracie (John) Ihle and Courtney (Jason) Burton; stepsons, Rob Gleason and John (Ashley) Gleason; grandchildren, Amelia, Thomas, Lydia, Hazel, and Josephine Ihle, Elijah, Jillian, and Luke Burton, Ella and Ian Gleason, and Lincoln and Hattie Gleason; sister, Deb (John) Droll; two brothers, Don (Stacy) Yerington and Roy (Donna) Yerington; sister-in-law, Charlotte (Paul) Puckett; and brother-in-law, Grover (Cynthia Field) Cox.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303 and/or Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
