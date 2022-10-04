Richard “Shug” E. Mattingly, 76, of Knottsville, passed peacefully at his home Monday, October 3, 2022. Shug was born May 6, 1946, to the late Marion Ligouri Mattingly and Mary Lillie Aud Mattingly. He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church and served in the U.S. Army. In his free time, you could find him driving through Knottsville like clockwork visiting his friends or at McDonald’s every morning ordering his two sausage biscuits and large Dr. Pepper. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He was often sitting on his front porch listening to the radio while looking at squirrels and birds through his binoculars or sitting in his chair watching some of his favorite shows, such as Gunsmoke and wrestling. He and his wife loved going to Mil’s Drive-In or Wonder Whip to get an ice cream cone or a hamburger.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph Ligouri “J.L.” Mattingly, James Robert Mattingly, Thomas Earl Mattingly, and Charles V. “Binky” Mattingly, and three sisters, Sister Margaret Mary Mattingly, CP, Doris Marie Mattingly Fulkerson, and Clara “Doodle” Mattingly Aull.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna Mattingly; daughters, Vicki Mattingly and Kim Mattingly; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Jeannie Mattingly; brother, John William “Bill” Mattingly; grandchildren, Jonathan, Madison, Matthew, Kayedon, Kami, and Keeley Mattingly; and his great-grandchildren and favorite “little men,” Kopelan and Kyver Mattingly.
The Funeral Mass will be held at noon Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. William Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
