Richard Stiff, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family in his home. He was born in Daviess County to the late Robert and Florence Stiff.
Mr. Stiff retired from Sears, where he did appliance repair, and Brescia University, where he worked as a maintenance man. He was a longtime, active member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Richard was very faithful in his prayers, especially the rosary. He was good with his hands, a jack of all trades and especially enjoyed woodworking in the later years. He could fix anything and everything. Richard loved kidding around, telling tales, country drives, ice cream and especially family time. He was the best husband, Daddy and Pepa ever. He will be greatly missed by many.
Mr. Stiff was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Summer Rose Stiff; great-grandchildren Brentley Scott Stiff, Molly Anna Jennings and Joleyon Edward Stiff; sisters Mary Stiff and Ann Stiff; and brothers Robert Stiff Jr. and Joseph Stiff.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rita Mae (Payne) Stiff; daughters Valerie Webb (Mike), Felecia Stiff, both of Owensboro, and Monica Scott (Steve) of Philpot; sons Rick Stiff (Karen) of Whitesville, Perry Stiff (Debbie) of Owensboro, Scott Stiff (Kathy) of Whitesville, Keith Stiff (Rae) of Owensboro, Kevin Stiff (Carolyn) of Sarasota, Florida, and Mark Stiff, Matt Stiff, Brian Stiff (Cyndi) and Chris Stiff (Erin), all of Owensboro; 32 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Briley of Coarsegold, California; a brother, David Stiff of Morrow Bay, California; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at the church Saturday. Entombment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Stiff shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. At the funeral home, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Hospice of Western Kentucky (especially Candance and Mark), the kind folks at Cherricare and all who prayed, called and visited.
