Richard Thomas Burgraff, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Pike County to the late Hawthorne and Mae Daugherty Burgraff. He was a retired teacher and Methodist minister. He was a member of Thurston United Methodist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Marines Corps.
Survivors include his daughter, Candi Fulkerson (Daniel); son Steven Burgraff; two grandchildren, Seth Fulkerson (Sanora) and Tess Fulkerson; and a sister, Melissa Higginbotham.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be 2 p.m. EST Friday with military honors in Mountain View Memory Gardens in Huddy. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented