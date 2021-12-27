BREMEN — Richard Thomas Pointer, 48, of Bremen died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was a truck driver and a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shelia Pointer; son, Christopher Hopkins; daughter, Kacy (fiancé Rick Harbour) Hopkins; brother, George (Tracy) Pointer.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29,
2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Richard Thomas Pointer Memorial Fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548 Central City KY 42330.
