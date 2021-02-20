Richard “Todd” Hidenrite, 53, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 25, 1967, in Daviess County to Richard “Bruce” Hidenrite and Rebecca Cart. Todd enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Kayla Burch, Kelsey Hidenrite and Lindsey Hidenrite; sons Dillon Moss and Tyler Hidenrite; his parents, Richard “Bruce” Hidenrite and Rebecca Cart; grandchildren Brooklyn, Steven, Macee, Emma, Jax, Ryder, Ashlynn and Raelee; girlfriend Shelly Daugherty; sisters Dawnya and Anna; and a brother, Jeremiah.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of his arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Todd Hidenrite Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented