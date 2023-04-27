ISLAND — Rick Free, 70, of Island, earned his Heavenly promise Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in Island. Jesus led him to still waters where Rick had his fishing pole ready. Ricky Lee Free was born Oct. 26, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Ernest Gene and Violet Elizabeth Greathouse Free and was married to the former Shelia Marcella Wilkerson Sept. 8, 1971. Rick worked with Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #633 of Owensboro and retired as a state plumbing inspector. He was a member of Island United Methodist Church and served in the Army National Guard and was activated to active duty during the Brandenburg Tornados. Rick loved fishing and spending time with both his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Shelia Free; three daughters, Stacy Maddox (Chris) of Livermore, Andrea Wells (Jody) of Utica, and Monica Jessie (Mike) of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Brittany Foe (Aaron), Jeremy Wells (Kristen Moore), Sheldon Jessie (Lillie Hill), Wes Wells (Sophie Skinner), and Audrey Jessie; two great-grandchildren, Blane Foe and Maddilynn Foe; a brother, Dalton Free (Darlene) of Livermore; a sister, Jane Aldridge (Larry) of Island; two aunts, Janice Morris of Calhoun and Margaret Hanson of Oregon; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Aaron Foe officiating. Burial will be in Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Rick’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Rick’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
Rick’s family would like to express their appreciation for the personal care and attention given by Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice.
The Rick Free family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, C/O Susan Edmonds, 125 East Broadway, Island, KY 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Rick at musterfuneralhomes.com.
