Rick Fulkerson, 64, of Owensboro, passed away at his home Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born Aug. 28, 1956, in Louisville. He was a truck driver for more than 40 years, which is how he met his wife Kay. They literally “met by accident,” which was one of his favorite stories to tell. He loved his family, his friends, the Chicago Bears, Mexican food, menthol cigarettes and Busch Light, in no particular order.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife, Kay Fulkerson; and his mother, Leigh Limer.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Shannon Fulkerson, and her daughter, Kaydence of Henderson.
There will be no services, but if you knew Rick, feel free to drink a Busch Light in his honor.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
