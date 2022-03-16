LEWISPORT — Rick Raydel Herr, 73, of Lewisport, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born October 1, 1948, to the late James and Raetta (Roby) Herr, of Boonville, Indiana. Rick is a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran from 1968-1970 on the USS CORRY. He is retired from Peabody Coal Lynnville Mine as a UMWA Local 9926 member. Rick loved fishing and boating with family and friends. He enjoyed time at Barkley Lake and loved woodworking and spending time in his workshop.
Rick is survived by wife, Lori Drone Herr; his six children, Allen Herr of Boonville, Indiana, Judd (Jill) Herr of Evansville, Indiana, Jamie (Greg) Render of Boonville, Indiana, Cody (Jenny) Herr of Boonville, Indiana, Cody Bellomy of Eddyville, and Tiffany (Denny) Schraeder of Rockport, Indiana; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his sister, Dewan Bradley; and nephew, Wade Bradley of Rockport, Indiana.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 24th at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Rick Herr may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
