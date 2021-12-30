Rick Sigler, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 20, 1956, in Owensboro to the late William Vaughn and Stella Haywood Sigler. Rick retired from Big Rivers D.B. Wilson plant after 18 years of service. Upon his retirement, he joined the family business at Senior Healthcare Insurance, where he took great pride in taking care of his clients for the past 23 years. He was a founding member of BridgePointe Church, where he faithfully expressed his love for God and for people. He was very involved in youth baseball and was well respected as a coach from T-ball through Babe Ruth. Rick loved to watch and play golf with his son, Jeff. He was a devoted husband, father and Pops.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Ann Cripps Sigler; children Jeff Sigler (Heather Horton), Katie Bryant (Alex) and Mollie Haire (Shane); five grandchildren, Amelia and Brooks Bryant and Ellie, Emmelyn and Hudson Haire; siblings Larry Sigler (Elaine) of Crawford, Tennessee, and Shelia Gulsby of Columbus, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to BridgePointe Church, 2816 Veach Road, Bldg. 5, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
