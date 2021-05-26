Rick Stockhauser, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born April 28, 1966, in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Rick was a construction worker and truck driver for Murphy Excavating and worked in construction for many years. He was of the Catholic faith. He pursued his dream of wrestling in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Rick wrestled for the WWF Wrestling Federation from 1990-95, where he was known as the “War Machine” with his partner, John Faulkner. He loved animals and never turned away a stray cat or dog. He loved scary movies, riding dune buggies, listening to classic 1970s and 1980s music and his favorite singer, Elvis Presley. He enjoyed going to Key West, Florida, every year with his girlfriend, Terri Yeiser.
He is survived by his mother, Jenny (Silvia) Stockhauser; sister Mary Wright; brother-in-law Marvin Wright; nephews Matthew Wright and his wife, Megan Wright, and Barrett Wright; niece Shannon Winkler and her husband, Johnny Winkler; great-niece Cora Wright; his loving girlfriend of many years, Terri Yeiser; his family in Massachusetts; and many friends.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
