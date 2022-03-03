LEWISPORT — Rickey G. Butts, 71, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his wife and children. Rickey was born on September 24, 1950, in Sturgis, to Billy and Anna Lois Butts. Rickey graduated from Union County High School in 1968 and Ball Diesel Mechanics in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1969. He started working at National Southwire Aluminum in 1969 and retired from Century Aluminum after 40 years of service in 2009.
He loved working in his garage on lawnmowers and doing yard work. He loved UK basketball, the mountains, and the Smokey Mountain Knife Store. He could talk to anyone and never met a stranger. Rickey’s greatest love was his wife, children, and granddaughters. They were his joy and his first thought always. He attended Central Baptist Church and was a true Christian man.
Rickey is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl Ann Hall Butts; one son, Gary (Lora) Butts; two daughters, Christel (Sam) Dalton and Casey (Shane) Brown; four granddaughters, Joselyn Butts, Kendall Butts, Brooklyn Brown, and Londyn Brown; his mother, Anna Lois Butts; one sister, JoAnn Sigler; and one brother, Dennis Butts.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial in Burton Hill Cemetery in Manitou. Rickey’s family will be greeting friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hancock County Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.
