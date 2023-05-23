LIVERMORE — Rickey Humphrey, 61, of Livermore, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Rickey was a long-haul truck driver.
Survivors: the mother of his children, Mary Hancock; son, Collin Humphrey (Megan Sternberg); daughter, Marissa Quiggins (Kent); mother, Jane Humphrey; and brother, LaValton Humphrey (Jill).
Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy: Rickey Humphrey Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Rickey at musterfuneralhomes.com.
