CENTRAL CITY — Ricki Lynn Allen, 52, of Central City, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. He was sheriff of Muhlenberg County and a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Nickle Allen; son Jake Allen; daughter Emmy Allen; parents Ronnie and Darlene Allen; and sister Vicki Allen.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muhlenberg County High School West Campus football field, Greenville. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery.
Family and friends who are attending the funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
