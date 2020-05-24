LOUISVILLE — Rickie Gene Brown, 71, of Louisville, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side at Baptist Hospital East after an eight-month battle with cancer.
Rickie, formerly from Owensboro, graduated from Owensboro High School (1966) and Kentucky Wesleyan College (1972). He was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro, where he enjoyed singing in the choirs and serving as a deacon. He was active with Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro. Rickie also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Rickie was preceded in death by his parents, Reathel and Francine Brown. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carolyn Kay Singleton Brown; a daughter, Kelsey Charlotte Brown O’Mara (Dorin); a granddaughter, Lenox Meredith Charlotte O’Mara; sisters Angelina Jones of Wauseon, Ohio, Mary Ruth Ward (Hugh) of Owensboro, Shelia Heflin (Mike) of Livermore; a brother, Michael Brown of Jeffersonville, Indiana; and nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and devoted friends.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222 or The Arrow Fund, P.O. Box 1127, Prospect, KY 40059.
