CALHOUN — Rickie Joe Harris 65, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at Sparks Nursing Center in Central City. He was a US Marine veteran.
Survivors: daughter, Sarah Harris; son, Joe Harris; sister, Cindy Harris Tripp (Ira Rudy); and brother, Allen Harris.
A family service will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Rickie’s family.
