CENTRAL CITY — Rickie Lane Morehead, 63, of Central City died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He was a member of Powers Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Diana Morehead; sons, Matthew Markwell and Miles Michael; and brother, Ronnie Morehead.
Service: 11 a.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Rickie Lane Morehead Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY, 42330.
Online Condolences may be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
