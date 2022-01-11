Ricky Dale “Rick”
Martin, 67, of Owensboro, passed away on January 5, 2022, at Hartford House Hospice, Owensboro.
Rick was born on November 11, 1954 in Evansville, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob Martin and Shirley Kelsey; his grandfather, Marvin W. Martin; and his son, Benjamin Martin.
Rick was retired from the family business, Martin Amusement. He enjoyed listening to music of all kinds, playing pool, going to car races with his buddies and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats. You could almost always hear him yelling at the TV. He was also a St. Louis Cardinals fan Rick was proud of his yard and worked hard to make it beautiful. He spent many enjoyable hours playing
with his “boys,” kitties
Oliver and Mickey.
Rick is survived and greatly missed by his wife, Debra; his son, David Shane (Leah), of Los Angeles; stepson, Bill Fry, Jr., of Owensboro; and several cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of life held at Unity Fellowship Church Fellowship Hall, 625 Allen St. Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday, January 15 from 12 to 3 p.m.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
