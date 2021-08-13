CLEATON — Ricky Dean Bratcher, 65, of Cleaton, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a self-employed maintenance man.
Survivors include his sons, Ricky Bratcher, Randy Bratcher and Dustin Bratcher; brothers James Bratcher, Billy Bratcher, Harold Bratcher, Jerry Bratcher and Tommy Bratcher; and sister Carolyn Whitaker.
Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery, Bremen. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
