OWENSBORO — Ricky Dean Knight, 69, of Owensboro, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 3:14 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Knight was born December 17, 1951, in Muhlenberg County. He was a diesel mechanic for Gaddie Excavation, and was a member of Stanley Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Hayes Knight; daughters, Priscilla (Jimmy) Jones, Amy Knight, and Vanessa Knight (Michael Henry); grandchildren, Arron Arbuckle, Ashley Knight, Blaze Knight, Taylor Knight, and Michael Knight; great-grandchildren, Braylon Morris and Peyton Brooks; sisters, Cathy Voss and Joyce Ann; and brother, Harold Knight.
Funeral services will be Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Jerry Carter officiating, assisted by Newman Voss. Burial in Old Bethel Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be Wednesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented