CENTRAL CITY — Ricky DeWayne Simms, 31, of Central City died July 4. 2020, at his residence. He was a sandblaster and painter for Pittsburgh Tank and Tower and a member of New Life Church.
Survivors include his children Vickie Morgan, Ricky Simms Jr. and Susan Reiber; brothers, Tony Simms and Terry Simms; and a sister, Shelia Groves.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 08, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial Lee Hill Cemetery in Depoy. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
