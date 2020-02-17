LEWISPORT — Ricky Glen Bolen, 56, of Lewisport, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born in Owensboro on Nov. 30, 1963, to the late Arthur and Lula Wardrip Bolen. Ricky was a member of Hancock Masonic Lodge 115. He loved his pulling tractors, golf cart rides and telling stories. Ricky was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allie Roberts.
Survivors include his children, Ashley (Aaron Walls) Estes, Angel (Travis) Cavazos and A.J. Bolen; grandchildren, Cayden Roberts, Quaid Estes, Carley Cavazos, Callie Cavozos, Anderson Bolen and Tessa Walls; brother, Scotty (Lisa Wells) Bolen; niece and nephew, Tasha (Justin) Cox and Dustin Bolen; great-niece, Rylee Cox; stepchildren, Brian Jackley, Lauren Jackley and Tyler Brandle.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport, with burial being held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
